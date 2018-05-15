Variable speed limits on Auckland motorway to increase from 80km/h to 100km/h after significant public pressure

The New Zealand Transport Agency says it will increase the variable speed limit on the city section of the Northwestern Motorway from 80km/h to 100km/h - but the Waterview Tunnel will stay at 80km/h.

A map showing the planned changes to speed limits on SH16 and SH20 from July, 2018. Source: Supplied

In a statement today, NZTA said changes on State Highway 16 (the Northwestern Motorway) and State Highway 16 will begin taking effect from July.

"Following a comprehensive safety and operational review of the area and consultation with key partners and the public, we are planning a phased roll-out with the first of these changes occurring from July," they said.

During a four-week period of public consultation, more than 3000 responses were received from members of the public "with the significant majority in favour of increasing the maximum speed limit".

One section of State Highway 20 south of the Waterview tunnel will also have its maximum speed limit increased from 80km/h to 100km/h.

Variable speed limits mean the limit can be adjusted dynamically depending on the road conditions, like when accidents happen or adverse weather.