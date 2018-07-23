Variable speed limit on major Auckland motorway to increase to 100km/h in some areas

Source:
From today, Auckland drivers will now be able to travel up to 100 km/h in some areas around a major motorway.
The New Zealand Transport Agency has announced the increase in the variable speed limit near the Waterview Tunnel, a 48km motorway route connecting west and south Auckland.
The first change is happening on State Highway 16 between St Lukes and Rosebank, and State Highway 20 between Maioro Street and Dominion Road.
The speed limit in, and approaching, the Waterview Tunnel will remain at 80 km/h.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news