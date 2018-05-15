 

Variable speed limit around Auckland's Waterview Tunnel to increase to 100km/h from next week

The variable speed limit around Auckland's Waterview Tunnel will increase to 100 kilometres per hour in certain driving conditions from next week. 

Currently drivers are only allowed to drive 80km/h on motorways near the tunnel.
Source: 1 NEWS

NZTA said sections of will be State Highways 16 and 20 around the Waterview Tunnel will be able to go up to 100km/h, however the speed inside the tunnel will stay at 80km/h. 

Transport Agency’s Acting System Design Manager Kevin Reid said "speed limits are likely to be reduced during peak periods when there are typically high traffic volumes and in the event of incidents, crashes, maintenance work or extreme weather conditions". 

"The motorways around the Waterview Tunnels are complex with a lot of different lane changes and high traffic volumes so we encourage people to follow the signs and drive to the conditions at all times."

Variable speed limits around the tunnel mean that the speeds can change between 30km/h to 100lm/h, depending on the road and driving conditions.

