TODAY |

Vaping could be displacing smoking for young New Zealanders, ASH says

Source:  1 NEWS

Vaping could be preventing young New Zealanders from taking up smoking, according to Action for Smokefree 2025 (ASH).

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chair of ASH Robert Beaglehole shared his insight into the study with TVNZ1’s Breakfast. Source: Breakfast

A new University of Auckland study has found youth vaping levels remained low and were largely confined to smokers.

Of the 30,000 Year 10 students surveyed, nearly 40 per cent had tried e-cigarettes but only three per cent vaped on a daily basis.

Emeritus Professor Robert Beaglehole and chair of ASH told TVNZ1's Breakfast there is no evidence to show vaping is a gateway to smoking. 

"We should be embracing it, the Government should be encouraging it," said Mr Beaglehole. 

"We want to encourage smokers who want to stop to vape. We don't want non smokers to vape, we don't want young people to vape."

Mr Beaglehole said there are many more dangerous things for young people to try than vaping. 

"Vaping is not an issue we should be desperately worried about in young people," he said. 

The unregulated vaping market remains a concern, however, with advertising and availability widespread.

The Government announced plans to regulate the market in 2018 but proposals are yet to be made. 

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:25
'Can't help but smile' - protest leader Pania Newton happy with progress made at Ihumātao
2
Lotto's missing $17 million winner comes forward at last
3
US police say woman killed her three children found in Phoenix home
4
Hi-5 teases adult-only reunion concert
5
Breakfast host Hayley Holt reveals she's pregnant
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Abusive' dog trainer to give NZ seminar despite threats

Auckland CBD's well-known Food Alley to shut its doors after 28 years

Taylor Swift reveals her mother's brain tumour diagnosis
01:58

New research aims to test earthquake resilience of NZ's many houses built on steep hills