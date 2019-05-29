Vaping 'about as bad as smoking' warns prominent US anti-smoking activist

An American anti-smoking campaigner thinks the New Zealand Government isn't taking a hard enough stance on e-cigarettes.

Dr Stanton Glantz appeared on Seven Sharp to talk about the dangers of vaping.

"Every week we find out more bad things about it and in terms of heart and lung disease it's looking about as bad as smoking.

"It's too soon to say anything about cancer, but there are studies that are beginning to say e-cigarettes turn on cancer causing genes," Dr Glantz says.

He also had a message for those in power.

"I think the Government of New Zealand is doing the public a huge disservice by saying e-cigarettes are not as bad as cigarettes."

However, the Government has announced proposed amendments to the Smoke-Free Environments Act 1990 will include a ban on vapes in bars, restaurants, schools and workplaces and restrictions on retail advertising.

A 12-page Cabinet paper outlining suggested changes also calls for a ban on flavours and colours that attract children and young people to vaping.

"Vaping is a significantly less harmful alternative to smoking and it has been used as an effective tool to quit smoking," Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa said in a statement announcing the plan.

"However, it is not completely risk free and that’s why we need to make it as safe as possible and protect young people from taking it up," she added.