Vantage Black Sticks book place in World League final

A late goal from Olivia Merry has secured the Vantage Black Sticks a spot in the Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final in Auckland, beating England 1-0.

Despite playing the world number two ranked England squad, the New Zealand team dominated much of the match, allowing them to their second successive shot at the World League trophy, after finishing runners up in 2015.

After a goalless first half, the Black Sticks lit up the scoreboard in the 55th minute when Merry sent a penalty corner drag flick soaring over the head of goalkeeper Maddie Hinch.

With time counting down a roaring crowd at the Harbour Hockey Stadium watched on with intent as the Kiwis held strong on defence to seal the result.