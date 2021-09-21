Vandals trash Wānaka tiny homes

Wānaka police are appealing to the public for information following extensive damage to two tiny houses in Albert Town.

Damage to Wanaka tiny homes. Source: Supplied

The two houses on Joe Brown Drive in the Hikuwai subdivision were vandalised with black, green and pink spray paint, and the interior damaged extensively, according to police.

It’s believed the damage occurred between midday on Friday September 17 and midday Saturday September 18.

Police say forensic investigations are underway to identify the culprits and gain reparation to the owners for the damage.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in that area on Friday or Saturday.