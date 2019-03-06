Vandalism 'made in the name' of Wellington College blamed on McEvedy Shield rivalry

Vandalism “made in the name” of Wellington College has been blamed on the McEvedy Shield athletics rivalry, following the school's victory yesterday.

The annual track and field competition was held at Newton Park.

Last night the white statue of Saint Patrick, outside St Patrick’s College Wellington, and the school sign outside Rongotai College were found vandalised.

Vandalised statue of Saint Patrick outside St Patrick’s College Town. Source: Facebook

Principal for Wellington College Gregor Fountain said he was “appalled” at what had taken place.

“These actions in no way reflect the values of the schools involved or Wellington College’s positive relationship with the schools that have been targeted,” he said.

Mr Fountain said this morning he and the head prefects of Wellington College met with the head prefects, principals and caretakers at both Rongotai and St Patrick’s College.

“We wanted to apologise that this vandalism took place in the name of our school. We will be working with police and other schools to identify the people involved so they can be held accountable for their actions.”

The principal of Rongatai College Kevin Carter told 1 NEWS, “it’s very disappointing to see, and we’re working with the other schools to find out who is responsible.”

MP for Rongotai Paul Eagle posted his disappointment on social media.

He begins by congratulating Wellington College on their win but said, “The off field activity isn’t a part of the McEvedy spirit and puts a strain on efforts of the young men who fought the battle out on the track and field at Newtown today.”

Ace Tiatia, a parent at Wellington College, said he is “absolutely disgusted” about what has been done.

“There's competition and then there's absolute disrespect to what McEvedy stands for.

“I hope that the culprits who did this are made to apologise to the school and made to clean this mess up.”

“A very sad proud WC old boy. Not proud today, apologies to St Pat's College for what had happened. Absolutely gutted.”

The principals of all four schools put out a joint statement condemning the vandalism.

The four schools involved in the McEvedy shield include, St Patrick’s College Wellington, Wellington College, Rongatai College and St Patrick’s College Silverstream.

On the track, Wellington College came out on top with over 212 points. St Patrick's College Town came second with a collective score of 179.5 followed by St Patrick's Silverstream with 119 points. Rongotai College came last with 38.