Van sought after motorcyclist seriously injured in apparent hit-and-run in Auckland

Police are trying to track down a van after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Auckland tonight.

The motorcyclist and van collided at around 7.35pm in Weymouth, at the intersection of Weymouth and Blanes roads.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Weymouth Rd has been closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police say the van didn't stay at the scene and they're now trying to track down the driver.

The van was described as a light blue people mover-type van, with a broken rear window. It was last seen travelling west on Weymouth Rd.