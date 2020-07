A 47-year-old Wellington man has been charged with dangerous driving, causing the death of cyclist Brent Norris in February.

Mr Norris was riding his bike on State Highway 2, between Wellington and Petone, on February 3 when he was struck by a van, Wellington District Road Policing Manager Inspector Derek Orchard said in a statement today.