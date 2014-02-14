 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Valentine's Day comes with warning for workplace romances

share

Source:

NZN

Valentine's Day is a chance for people to show off their romantic side, but it comes with a warning to tread warily in the workplace.

Source: 1 NEWS

It's not uncommon for people who work together to be in a close personal relationship, New Zealand Law Society president Kathryn Beck says.

But in some cases, a person's anonymous admiration for a colleague could come as an unwelcome surprise.

It could even be construed as sexual harassment or stalking.

"You have to remember it is a workplace," Ms Beck said.

"If your admiration is unrequited, keep in mind that you are going to be seeing this person eight hours a day and that might be uncomfortable for one or both of you."

She said some people could feel quite disconcerted at the thought of somebody watching or noticing them, or having feelings for them.

It could be perceived as disturbing in a workplace, where most people were simply there to work and get along.

If there was repeated and unwanted contact, that could constitute sexual harassment and lead to serious legal problems for misconduct.

Ms Beck said employees should also be aware of whether their workplace had a policy around office relationships.

She said they might be obliged to report the fact so there was no suggestion of conflict or unfavourable treatment of other people in a team.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:23
1
Lauaki and Messam were best mates, serving as groomsmen at each other's weddings during their time playing together.

Watch: Emotional Liam Messam fights back tears when shown pictures of himself and Sione Lauaki

2
A house near Waimarama Road burns during a wildfire in Hawke's Bay.

Large Hawke's Bay fire destroys homes, may burn for days

01:03
3
This was one moving moment. Selfless volunteers at Golden Bay got together in solidarity to try to stop a pod at sea from coming back in.

Watch: Hundreds join hands in Golden Bay to form human chain to stop pod from returning to shore

02:18
4
The Chiefs captain cut his celebrations with his team short, flying back to attend the funeral of his friend of 13 years.

'We were groomsmen at each other's wedding' – Liam Messam returns home after Brisbane victory to mourn Sione Lauaki

00:13
5
The smoke can be seen all the way across the harbour in Lyttelton.

Fire crews race back to large scrub fires on Christchurch's Port Hills

02:48
MetService says the capital had the fewest 'beach days' last month of any summer in the past three decades.

If you live in Wellington, you've probably had the worst summer in memory

MetService says the capital had the fewest 'beach days' last month of any summer in the past three decades.

00:47
Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears

"I know it's live TV... I'm sorry for swearing, and I'm sorry for starting again," said an apologetic Adele.

01:56
1 NEWS reporter Will Hine looks at the science behind whale strandings.

Golden Bay stranding: Why are pilot whales so drawn to Farewell Spit?

Kiwis have been asking our reporters at Farewell Spit this question. 1 News' Will Hine put it to the experts.

01:30
s

Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

James Gavet, like many Kelston Boys High students, used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.


00:25
Around 300 whales could be left to decompose in the marine environment, instead of being allowed to drift out to sea.

'It's not a nice thing to have to do' - DOC begins grim task of dealing with 300 dead whales

This stranding has left so many dead whales that the normal process won't do.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ