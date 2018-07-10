 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Vaccine used in NZ and Samoa is extremely safe': Vaccinologist responds after two babies die in Samoa from 'MMR' vaccine

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A leading New Zealand vaccinologist says the MMR vaccine, used to protect against measles, mumps and rubella "is extremely safe" with "a long track record of safety".

injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image

Needle (file picture)

Source: istock.com

Auckland University vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris spoke out today after two babies died in Samoa last Friday, after being injected with what was thought to be the MMR vaccine.

The first baby, a 1-year-old girl, died within three minutes of being injected by the vaccine by a nurse at Safotu Hospital in Savaii.

Two hours later, another family brought their baby, a 1-year-old boy, to the hospital for his vaccination.

According to TV1 Samoa, when the family heard about the first death they refused to let their son be vaccinated but allegedly the nurse did it without the parents' consent.

He died within a minute of being injected.

Dr Petousis-Harris said the deaths were highly unusual.

"There has never been a death associated with the administration of this vaccine in New Zealand," Dr Petousis-Harris told the Science Media Centre.

"Rarely a tragic event such as this occurs. There are two main reasons why something like this might happen."

She said that was either medical error - when the vaccine was prepared for injection incorrectly and the wrong substance was injected - or through contamination, leaving the vaccine at room temperature for too long.

The Samoan Government has now seized supplies of the MMR vaccine and is testing them. All hospital staff involved have been stood down.

Note: The MMR vaccine is recommended for all children in New Zealand, and the Ministry of Health says it has an "excellent safety record".

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car generic.

Murder probe underway in Auckland after death of 17-year-old girl

2
injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image

Two babies die in Samoa hospital minutes after receiving 'MMR' vaccinations; Investigation underway

3
Urban aerial landscape view of traffic on Auckland city motorway. It is the most populous urban area in New Zealand.

Woman, 74, who died after falling down stairs on Auckland double-decker bus, trying to retrieve passenger's lost wallet


4
Australian couple Moe Barr, left, and Sasha Patrick of Brisbane.

The Auckland baker who refused to make a lesbian couple's wedding cake is being flamed online - but supported by some

05:15
5
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

Police car generic.

Murder probe underway in Auckland after death of 17-year-old girl

The death occurred in Māngere on the weekend.

His lawyer told the Porirua District Court he couldn't make his Christchurch date as he didn't have enough money to get there.

Rapper Scribe's drugs charge sentencing delayed as court hears he faces other charge of 'domestic nature'

Other details from today's brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court have been suppressed.

05:15
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

00:34
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they pray and meditate daily for the boys.

01:38
The Acting PM hopes Thursday’s industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.

Nurses' strike will cause 'disruption to health services nationwide' after ‘highest pay increase in 14 long years’ rejected - Winston Peters

But the Acting PM hopes Thursday's industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.