The Vaccine Race

Source:  Channel 9 Australia

Many countries, like Australia, the United States, and especially China, are in a bio-tech arm race to develop – and own – a Covid-19 vaccine. It’s what the world needs right now, and what many brilliant minds are devoted to discovering. Across the ditch, an Australian company announced last week, that it hopes to begin human trials of a vaccine within weeks in what will be a battle for domination in how to stop the virus. From Channel 9's "60 Minutes" Source: Channel 9 Australia
New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
