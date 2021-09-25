Vaccine certificates, vaccinated-only events could soon be in the pipeline

The Government's goal of a nationwide vaccination rate of 90 per cent could soon see the arrival of vaccine certificates, a concept that most Aucklanders are seemingly in favour of.

“I'm really interested that in some places that used, for instance, vaccine certificates in the beginning, then they generated higher vaccination uptakes and then, eventually, they've been able to move away from them,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday.

The concept appears to be popular with most Aucklanders 1News spoke to, with one man saying it provides reassurance that they are "surrounded by the people who are vaccinated".

“We get a lot more businesses open as well and it would help build the economy,” another added.

A man is tested for Covid-19 at an Auckland testing centre. Source: 1 NEWS

One man wasn't so keen on the idea. "To force people to have a pass is probably not great," he said.

But experts say people dislike being excluded and overseas, the use of vaccine passports have helped boost vaccination rates.