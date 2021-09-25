TODAY |

Vaccine certificates, vaccinated-only events could soon be in the pipeline

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government's goal of a nationwide vaccination rate of 90 per cent could soon see the arrival of vaccine certificates, a concept that most Aucklanders are seemingly in favour of.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The increased activity coming amid signs that vaccine passports are on the way increasing pressure on the unvaccinated to get the jab. Source: 1 NEWS

“I'm really interested that in some places that used, for instance, vaccine certificates in the beginning, then they generated higher vaccination uptakes and then, eventually, they've been able to move away from them,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday.

The concept appears to be popular with most Aucklanders 1News spoke to, with one man saying it provides reassurance that they are "surrounded by the people who are vaccinated".

“We get a lot more businesses open as well and it would help build the economy,” another added.

A man is tested for Covid-19 at an Auckland testing centre. Source: 1 NEWS

One man wasn't so keen on the idea. "To force people to have a pass is probably not great," he said.

But experts say people dislike being excluded and overseas, the use of vaccine passports have helped boost vaccination rates.

“All of these measures are simply tools to get the vaccination rate up. There is only one game in town and that's vaccination,” epidemiologist Rod Jackson said.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Bee careful! Sydney man returns from shop to find swarm invaded car
2
'Serious injuries' following two-car crash in Christchurch
3
Police launch homicide investigation after woman dies in Bay of Plenty
4
Council's Zoom meeting goes viral as people pretend they're in it
5
‘Probable carcinogen’ glyphosate being sprayed on most major NZ highways
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Three people in NSW die at home of Covid-19 before diagnosis

Police launch homicide investigation after woman dies in Bay of Plenty

Quick-thinking Samoan-speaking police officer saves RSE worker’s life

Probe underway to find Waitākere Hospital patient's link to Covid outbreak