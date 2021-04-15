Vaccine certificates to be in use this summer - Ardern

Vaccine certificates will be in use this summer to enable large scale events to go ahead, Jacinda Ardern announced today.

Covid-19 vaccine file. Source: AAP

The Prime Minister revealed details about the Covid-19 vaccination certificate on Tuesday, which is expected to come into use in November.

"We will be using them, it is one of the best ways summer plans can go ahead interrupted," Ardern said.

Ardern said vaccination certificates were proof of full vaccination status, showing the person posed less risk.

"These are now common overseas and they make good sense," Ardern said.

Cabinet agreed to its use in New Zealand on Monday, to make large scale events safer.

The framework was being worked on, with consultation ongoing.

It intended to be used as a tool lessen risk at large scale events.

Ardern urged people to get fully vaccinated this month.

Test results were also expected to be accessible through Covid-19 vaccination records.

Ardern said Delta "was literally bypassing vaccinated people and latching on to unvaccinated people".

"The evidence is clear, the vaccine works and is safe."

The hospitality industry was being consulted, and it would not be applied in essential health services or supermarkets.