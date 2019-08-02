TODAY |

V8 Supercars ace Scott McLaughlin helping instil road safety messages into teens

Our youngest drivers are still our most vulnerable and at risk on New Zealand roads.

So how do you get key safety messages across to teens?

Giving them a V8 Supercars simulator to take control of helps, and a bit of star power never goes astray.

In the motorsport world, it doesn't get any better than V8 Supercars ace Scott McLaughlin.

The Kiwi driver is helping instill road safety messages into teenagers in his downtime.

McLaughlin shared three of his top safety tips for young and old drivers with Seven Sharp.

Number 1: Don't get distracted.

"Obviously phones are a massive thing in this day and age people getting distracted by their friends."

Number 2: Don't listen to backseat drivers.

"Peer pressure is a big thing for me, people driving past their limits because their friends are telling them to."

Number 3: Do rely on experience.

"It's important to continue learning how to drive, because you know I'm a professional and I'm still learning how to drive," McLaughlin concluded.

Source: Seven Sharp
