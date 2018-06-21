 

Utilising iwi and community groups should be priority for children in care - Judge Becroft

Intervening early and utilising iwi and community groups should be a priority for looking after children in care, says Judge Andrew Becroft, after Oranga Tamariki apologised for advertising for foster carers on TradeMe yesterday. 

The Children’s Commissioner’s comments come after Oranga Tamariki apologised for advertising for foster carers on TradeMe.
Source: Breakfast

The Children's Commissioner told TVNZ1's Breakfast today that Oranaga Tamariki's actions could be well-intentioned, "but it's back-fired". 

The CEO of Oranga Tamariki Grainne Moss has apologised for using Trade Me to advertise for foster carers and sharing details of children.

Oranga Tamariki say they have now taken the ad down and are now looking into the issue and the Minister for Children Tracey Martin agreed it is "not the most appropriate website" to use.

Judge Becroft said there was a "real need" to engage with New Zealanders over the issue.

"There are many New Zealanders up and down the country with a real generosity [and] spirit who would love to be involved, they need to be reassured there's good support, training and assistance. Yes, we need to increase the capacity, the pool of foster carers who are available at short notice, but that's not the underlying priority."

"In my view, the real need is to get in much earlier with families where there's a risk of removing children to give them the best wrap around assistance possible.

"We need to get in much earlier, and if we do need to remove children then the first cab off the rank should be wider family and kin care. That's where the best results are and that's what we should be prioritising."

He said in the meantime, resources of iwi and local community groups should be harnessed alongside being "absolutely committed to reducing those in care" by having processes to intervene early. 

"We need to creatively engage in all New Zealanders to make sure the needs are well-and-truly understood."

