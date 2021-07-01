Utes 'racing out the door' as Govt's electric vehicle rebate scheme kicks in

Ute sales are skyrocketing as a new Government rebate scheme for electric vehicles and hybrids kicks in from today.

“I've been thinking about electric for quite a number of years so it just came in perfect timing, really. I was able to buy one and then the rebate happened,” new hybrid owner Julena Nola said.

Owners of new hybrids will get back $5750 from the Government from today.

Owners of fully electric vehicles, meanwhile, will be able to get back more than $8600.

Electric vehicle sales at one Hyundai dealership is accelerating, with staff now racing to register the cars with Waka Kotahi The New Zealand Transport Agency.



“A lot of our customer base were already thinking of electric wheels. I think with the rebate scheme, it has just tipped them over the edge,” Hyundai’s Steve Gordon said.

The new scheme has been heavily criticised by those needing bigger vehicles, however.

Ford told 1 NEWS it’s had a record year for Ranger sales, saying they expect the utes to continue racing out the door ahead of the levy on new petrol imports from next year.

The levy will pay for the rebate scheme while also seeing an increase in the cost of buying an imported used gas guzzler by thousands of dollars. The cost will be even higher for new ones.

“We know and car manufacturers know that there is more work to be done to provide those low emission alternatives,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"We are already seeing reports of the price of both used and new electric vehicles going up - and in one case, more than the rebate,” National Transport spokesperson Michael Woodhouse added.