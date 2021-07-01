Ute stolen in Hamilton with puppy in the back seat

A ute which was stolen in Hamilton today also had a puppy in the back seat.

Ute stolen with puppy in the back. Source: Supplied

Police are trying to locate the Nissan Navara ute, registration FZC996, which was taken from a construction site on Fifth Avenue, Hamilton just before 3pm today.

"The ute, which has NZ Concrete Structures signage on it, was later seen trying to take a generator from a Frankton business premises," Waikato Police said.

"There is a 10-week-old brown brindle staffy puppy in the back seat of the vehicle which the ute’s owner wants urgently returned."