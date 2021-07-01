Ute stolen in Hamilton with puppy in the back seat

A ute which was stolen in Hamilton today also had a puppy in the back seat.
Ute stolen with puppy in the back. Source: Supplied
Police are trying to locate the Nissan Navara ute, registration FZC996, which was taken from a construction site on Fifth Avenue, Hamilton just before 3pm today.
"The ute, which has NZ Concrete Structures signage on it, was later seen trying to take a generator from a Frankton business premises," Waikato Police said.
"There is a 10-week-old brown brindle staffy puppy in the back seat of the vehicle which the ute’s owner wants urgently returned."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210701/6647.