Ute seized nearly a year on from Marlborough woman Jessica Boyce's disappearance, suspected homicide

Tomorrow marks one year since Marlborough woman Jessica Boyce disappeared, with police still investigating her suspected homicide.

Jessica Boyce. Source: NZ Police

The investigation has been hampered by several apparent deliberate attempts to deceive police, Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan says.

"Our officers have established that a significant amount of misinformation has been received by police, in what appears to be a deliberate attempt to impede and frustrate the investigation into Jessica’s disappearance," he says.

The 27-year-old's red Holden Rodeo ute was found at the Lake Chalice carpark, in the Richmond Ranges, several days after she vanished on March 19, 2019.

But police suspect that was another deliberate attempt at deception.

"Police are also aware that several persons of interest have left the Marlborough area over the past year, possibly in the mistaken belief that this will help them avoid police attention."

A black Mazda ute was seized earlier this month and is currently undergoing a forensic examination, believed to be connected with Ms Boyce's disappearance.

Police from around the South Island are taking part in the investigation, including staff from the wider Tasman district, Canterbury and Southern districts.

Mr Sloan is confident they'll solve the case.

"We remain absolutely focused on resolving this case and providing answers for Jessica’s family and loved ones," he says.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Marlborough police on (03) 578 5279, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

All information is appreciated "no matter how significant they think it might be", Mr Sloan says.

Six detectives are working on the case.

JESSICA BOYCE'S DISAPPEARANCE

Jessica Boyce, 27, was last seen on March 19, 2019. Her family reported her missing and said they were concerned for her welfare.

When her car was found at Lake Chalice on March 22, a search and rescue team joined the search.

Police issued a statement on the case on March 26.

Eight days after Ms Boyce went missing, search efforts were suspended.