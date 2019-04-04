TODAY |

Ute drives into speed camera vehicle before ramming police patrol cars in Bay of Plenty

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are looking for a person who intentionally rammed into a police speed camera vehicle and a police patrol vehicle near Murupara in the Bay of Plenty today.

Police say a person driving a silver Ford Ranger intentionally drove into a stationary police speed camera vehicle on Daniel Street in the Kaingaroa Forest at around 10:30am. 

The operator of the speed camera vehicle emerged uninjured and immediately requested assistance, police say.

Shortly after a police patrol vehicle caught up with the ute and attempted to pull the car over. The driver came to a stop but then began to deliberately ram the patrol car before attempting to speed off.

Police say a pursuit ensued but was quickly abandoned due to the nature of the offenders driving, with the driver attempting to ram the patrol car again as they escaped.

The police's eagle helicopter was deployed from Auckland and found the abandoned vehicle at a property in the Kaingaroa Forest.

Police are continuing to make inquiries to identify and locate the person involved. 

Police would like anyone who witnessed a silver-coloured Ford Ranger Ute in the vicinity of Kaingaroa Forest today to contact Police via 105 and quote event number P043468128.


New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
