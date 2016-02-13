Ute doing donuts on Auckland beach before crash that hospitalised seven people

A ute that rolled on an Auckland beach injuring seven people inside was doing donuts before it overturned.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

One young person is in a critical condition at Auckland City Hospital and six others were taken to North Shore Hospital with moderate-to-minor injuries.

Police said passengers were inside the Toyota Hilux and on the tray when the accident happened at Rothesay Bay .

The police said the 18-year-old driver fled the scene before returning.

Waitematā East Area Commander Inspector Sundip Patel said alcohol was a factor.

"This group has made some bad decisions which have been irresponsible and reckless, and as result seven people have been injured, one very seriously.

"I cannot emphasise enough the need to not take risks with lives when driving, and ensure others are not put in danger.

"At this time, our thoughts are with the injured youth and his family."

Beaches were no safe for driving because they were a "constantly changing environment".