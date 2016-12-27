Ute, clothes the latest clues in Lois Tolley murder probe

Police investigating the murder of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley have released photos of a ute and clothing in the hope of tracking their owners.

Ms Tolley, 30, was found dead in her home on Ward Street, Trentham, on Saturday December 10, in what police say was an "execution-type killing".

Police say several items from the Ward Street scene and nearby have been identified as potentially connected to the investigation.

This ute was parked in Ward Street early on the morning on December 9. Source: Supplied

The ute was parked in Ward Street early on the morning on December 9 and was seen leaving the area just before midnight that same day, as well as driving past the scene around the time the killing was occurring.

"We want to know what the driver may have seen, and who was driving the ute," said Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Barnett.

The beanie and single shoe were both found outside the scene and police are keen to identify an owner or the person who was wearing it in that area around December 9.

This beanie was found outside the scene. Source: Supplied

This shoe was found outside the scene Source: Supplied

The single jandal was found within the crime scene.

This jandal was found outside the scene. Source: Supplied

Police want to speak to anyone who recognises either the ute or any of these clothing items.

They are also continuing inquiries to identify four persons of interest, Mr Barnett said.

Police believe it is also possible that one or more females may be involved, and that more than the four people sighted outside Ms Tolley's flat that night know what has happened and who is responsible for her death, he said.

The descriptions:

Person 1:

• Male, tall (around 6 foot 2) with a skinny build, aged 20s to 30s

• Wearing dark, baggy clothing, a hoody (with the hood up), dark, low-slung pants, and possibly white underwear

• Carrying a large, rectangular object.

Person 2:

• Male, shorter than person 1, with a skinny build

• Wearing dark baggy clothing.

Person 3:

• Male, tall, with a lean build.

• Wearing dark clothing, long dark pants and a hoody with the hood up.

Person 4:

• Male

• Sounded younger than the other persons