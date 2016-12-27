 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Ute, clothes the latest clues in Lois Tolley murder probe

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police investigating the murder of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley have released photos of a ute and clothing in the hope of tracking their owners.

Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Tolley, 30, was found dead in her home on Ward Street, Trentham, on Saturday December 10, in what police say was an "execution-type killing".

Police say several items from the Ward Street scene and nearby have been identified as potentially connected to the investigation.

This ute was parked in Ward Street early on the morning on December 9.

Source: Supplied

The ute was parked in Ward Street early on the morning on December 9 and was seen leaving the area just before midnight that same day, as well as driving past the scene around the time the killing was occurring.

"We want to know what the driver may have seen, and who was driving the ute," said Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Barnett.

The beanie and single shoe were both found outside the scene and police are keen to identify an owner or the person who was wearing it in that area around December 9.

This beanie was found outside the scene.

Source: Supplied

This shoe was found outside the scene

Source: Supplied

The single jandal was found within the crime scene.

This jandal was found outside the scene.

Source: Supplied

Police want to speak to anyone who recognises either the ute or any of these clothing items.

They are also continuing inquiries to identify four persons of interest, Mr Barnett said.

Police believe it is also possible that one or more females may be involved, and that more than the four people sighted outside Ms Tolley's flat that night know what has happened and who is responsible for her death, he said.

The descriptions:

Person 1:

• Male, tall (around 6 foot 2) with a skinny build, aged 20s to 30s

• Wearing dark, baggy clothing, a hoody (with the hood up), dark, low-slung pants, and possibly white underwear

• Carrying a large, rectangular object.

Person 2:

• Male, shorter than person 1, with a skinny build

• Wearing dark baggy clothing.

Person 3:

• Male, tall, with a lean build.

• Wearing dark clothing, long dark pants and a hoody with the hood up.

Person 4:

• Male

• Sounded younger than the other persons

• Believed to be the man that was seen upset outside Lois’ flat.

Related

Crime and Justice

01:57
Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

Cars of interest identified as hunt continues for those who murdered Upper Hutt woman
01:57
Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

Gang links considered in 'execution-style' killing of Upper Hutt woman
01:57
Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

Family of woman murdered in Upper Hutt appeal for information about her death
00:36
Police are still hunting four men they believe were in Lois Tolley's home at the time of her violent death.

Upper Hutt woman shot and stabbed in 'execution-type killing'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
Bill English says New Zealand will be supporting Australia, who has slammed Japanese whalers caught by Sea Shepherd with an Antarctic minke whale on board.

Sea Shepherd's Paul Watson attacks NZ and Oz for not stopping whalers

00:30
2
Colima volcano sent lava, smoke and a bolt of lightning skywards today in a series of explosions that began on January 7.

Watch: Mexico volcano in spectacular night-time eruption

01:13
3
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

00:33
4
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

5
Iranian firefighters work at the scene of the collapsed Plasco building after being engulfed by a fire in central Tehran, Iran on Thursday January 19.

Iran high-rise collapse kills at least 30 fire fighters

00:20
Jim Allen's concrete mural has been a feature of 61 Molesworth St since it opened in 1965.

'Significant' Wellington mural to be saved from quake-hit Molesworth St building

Sculptor Jim Allen's concrete mural has wowed visitors to 61 Molesworth St since 1965.

00:33
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

A visitor from Australia had her camera rolling as the plane touched down.

00:18
The city is enduring strong gusts today which have disrupted the transport system.

Clear skies in Wellington as severe weather passes but thunderstorms could hit Auckland, Northland later today

There was widespread transport disruption in the capital today due to the severe weather.

02:14
New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

Kiwi appointed senior aide to Donald Trump 'doesn't bring a lot of ego and he just gets things done'

New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

01:13
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

Sianne Dougherty stunned our friends from Te Karere yesterday with this impromptu performance.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ