Usually gentle backyard stream becomes raging rapid after heavy rainfall in Greymouth

A gentle stream quickly became a raging rapid after 75mm of rain fell in Greymouth this morning.

One Greymouth resident was shocked to see the flooding after a drought was declared in the region yesterday.

"The driveway has rapids to rival most kayakers and our gentle stream boundary became an 'I'm gonna mess up your yard/house in a few more cms torrent'," wrote Gemma Ann on a Facebook post accompanying the video.

NIWA reported that more than 153mm of rain had fallen in Greymouth in the past two days.

That’s more rainfall than the previous 66 days combined.

Considerable rain is still forecast for the next 24 hours.

Motorists are being advised to avoid travel where possible as road conditions remain hazardous and numerous slips have taken place.