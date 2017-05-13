'I used your handbag as a spew bag' - The world has fallen in love with this Mother’s Day video by Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand have released a new promotional video just in time for Mother’s Day which is proving to be a hit around the world.

The video has already been viewed over 150,000 times on the airlines Facebook page since it was uploaded on Tuesday, fast becoming a viral hit.

It features children owning up to the hard times they have given their mums during flights.

"I screamed the whole flight long," one adorable little girl says.

"I used your handbag as a spew bag," says another child.