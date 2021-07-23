TODAY |

Used underwear among goods donated to Westport

Huge amounts of second-hand donations have arrived in flood-stricken Westport - but much of it can't be used, and 1 NEWS can reveal around half of it will end up in the dump.

The huge amount of donated goods includes used underwear, stiletto heels, and even a waterbed, with authorities pleading for the public to stop. Source: 1 NEWS

Some have donated used underwear, bras, stiletto heels, broken toys and even a waterbed.

Authorities are pleading for the public to stop.

“Fifty per cent of the stuff I’ve seen come in at this point is probably dumpable stuff. That's the frustration,” a volunteer told 1 NEWS.

“It's really good that people want to donate and help out with the response, but it is becoming a little bit overwhelming for people to deal with,” Shona Morgan from the Civil Defence logistics team said.

Anything edible will be given to the local food bank.

The Mayoral Relief Fund has already surpassed $48,000 in public donations, with the Government adding a further $300,000 to that.

