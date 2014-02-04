Use of Taser on handcuffed man in prison van 'unjustified' and 'disproportionate', police watchdog finds

A probationary cop's use of a Taser on a Greymounth man in 2015 was a disproportionate and unjustified use of force, a police watchdog has found.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has found that police actions breached policy when a sergeant directed a probationary constable to Taser the man, who was handcuffed in the back of a prison van and obstructed the van's door with his foot.

At about 9pm on 20 June 2015, Greymouth Police were called to a domestic incident between neighbours in Greymouth.

A man had come to his neighbour's house, drunk and armed with a tomahawk. When police attended, they were told that the man was no longer armed and had gone back home.

In its finding the IPCA says Greymouth Police were aware of the man and his mental health issues.

Police decided to delay arresting him until the morning when he would have sobered up.

However, police were called back to the man's property at midnight. Officers found the man and his friend drunk and abusive, sitting in a car. The man was arrested for the tomahawk incident and he and his friend refused to get out of the car.

After a 20 minute struggle, during which pepper spray was appropriately used (according the the IPCA) on the friend, police managed to handcuff the man and his friend and escort them to a police van.

When the man refused to move his foot from the van cell door, the sergeant directed a probationary constable to contact stun the man twice with a Taser.

"A Taser can only be used on a person who is assaultive", said Authority Chair, Judge Sir David Carruthers, "as the man was simply using his foot to block a door, he was not assaultive. The Taser should therefore not have been used."

The IPCA also found that the sergeant should not have directed the probationary constable to use the Taser in these circumstances.

"The junior officer was put in the unenviable position of feeling like refusal was not an option, given the sergeant's seniority," said Sir David.

The Authority also determined that the sergeant should have declared that he had instructed the probationary officer to use the Taser and that he incorrectly recorded that the use of Taser complied with police policy.

Police acknowledge 'mistakes made'

In a statement police say they accept the findings of the IPCA over the incident.

"We agree with the IPCA that the use of Taser in this instance was unjustified and the sergeant should not have directed an inexperienced officer to contact stun the man because he was not being assaultive," says Superintendent Steve Kehoe, Tasman District Commander.

"We understand the pressure felt by the probationary constable to follow their supervisor's orders and have provided advice around this matter to them."

They say the sergeant involved in the incident has resigned and no longer works for police.

"There have been a number of lessons learned from this incident and we acknowledge the mistakes that have been made and have reviewed some procedures as a result, including the Tactical Options Report (TOR) review process," says Mr Kehoe.