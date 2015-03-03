Use of Taser, baton by police on man resisting arrest in Palmerston North justified, watchdog finds

Police were found to have been justified in the use of a Taser on a driver resisting arrest in Palmerston North last year, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has found.

On January 20, 2020, two police officers signalled for a man to stop after he was seen driving without a seatbelt in Featherston, Palmerston North. The driver instead continued on and pulled into a nearby driveway, followed by the officers, according to an IPCA report released today.

While speaking to the man, the officers discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest for breach of bail and informed him he was under arrest.

The driver then ran away from police in a garden area, where he was tackled by one of the officers. The man resisted arrest, and a struggle ensued, during which the second officer threw punches at each other. The driver was Tasered four times during the altercation and hit in the leg with a baton.

The man denied breaching the condition of his bail and resisting arrest, claiming instead that the officers had assaulted him.

Backup then arrived, and the man was handcuffed and taken to a police car. Cannabis and methamphetamine utensils were found in his vehicle following his arrest.

He was charged with Crimes Act assault, assault with intent to injure, possession of cannabis and the possession of utensils. The man pleaded guilty on May 28, 2020, to the assault and intent to injure charges.

The IPCA said in their findings that "all uses of force were reasonable and jusitified in the circumstances, which we believe were out of the ordinary".

“On its face, the force used by the officers appears excessive. However, given the degree and length of the struggle put up by the offender, we consider this situation was out of the ordinary," IPCA Chair Judge Colin Doherty said in his report.

"We believe the use of force was justified and the level of it proportionate to the risk the man posed, and the resistance he was putting up."

"While using force to carry out an arrest is not something Police takes lightly, in some circumstances it is necessary to ensure the safety of the officers and the public," Acting District Commander, Inspector Nigel Allan, said.