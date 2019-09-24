TODAY |

US woman nabbed at Christchurch Airport with $875k cocaine haul in puffer jackets, customs alleges

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

A US woman has appeared in a Christchurch court today after authorities said she attempted to smuggle cocaine with a potential street value of up to $875,000 in the lining of five puffer jackets.

The woman, 43, has been charged with importation and possession of a Class A controlled drug, New Zealand Customs said in a statement.

She was arrested and charged at Christchurch Airport yesterday after an examination of her baggage revealed 2.5 kilograms of cocaine hidden in the lining of the jackets.

One of five puffer jackets found lined with cocaine. Source: New Zealand Customs

The suspect had flown to New Zealand from Zimbabwe via Ethiopia and Singapore, where her travel destinations came to the attention of customs officers.

Cocaine was found in five puffer jackets. Source: New Zealand Customs

"Drug seizures like this one are infrequent in Christchurch," customs' southern ports manager Joe Cannon said. "This latest seizure is the result of excellent intelligence work and the professionalism of our frontline customs officers at the airport. We are pleased to have stopped this cocaine from reaching the streets of our second largest city.

"Demand for cocaine in New Zealand remains high, and organised crime groups see New Zealand as a lucrative market for their illegal activities."

Anyone with suspicions about someone being involved in illegal drug smuggling has been advised to call 0800 4 CUSTOMS (0800 428 786), or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A puffer jacket found lined with cocaine. Source: New Zealand Customs
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
2
Police name man who died following Lime scooter accident in Auckland
3
'I'm not receiving enough income to cover my basic needs' - beneficiary says
4
'We're a first world country' - Winston Peters lashes out at 'circus'-like RWC streaming issues
5
Watch: Kiwi RWC ref in hot water after giving Fijian player low-five while they were beating Wallabies
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police name man who died following Lime scooter accident in Auckland

Four children taken to hospital following school bus crash in Mount Maunganui
00:37

Christchurch councillor accused of inappropriate conduct no show at meeting

University of Canterbury student found dead in Ilam property