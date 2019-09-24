US woman nabbed at Christchurch Airport with $875k cocaine haul in puffer jackets, customs alleges

A US woman has appeared in a Christchurch court today after authorities said she attempted to smuggle cocaine with a potential street value of up to $875,000 in the lining of five puffer jackets.
The woman, 43, has been charged with importation and possession of a Class A controlled drug, New Zealand Customs said in a statement.
She was arrested and charged at Christchurch Airport yesterday after an examination of her baggage revealed 2.5 kilograms of cocaine hidden in the lining of the jackets.
The suspect had flown to New Zealand from Zimbabwe via Ethiopia and Singapore, where her travel destinations came to the attention of customs officers.
"Drug seizures like this one are infrequent in Christchurch," customs' southern ports manager Joe Cannon said. "This latest seizure is the result of excellent intelligence work and the professionalism of our frontline customs officers at the airport. We are pleased to have stopped this cocaine from reaching the streets of our second largest city.
"Demand for cocaine in New Zealand remains high, and organised crime groups see New Zealand as a lucrative market for their illegal activities."
Anyone with suspicions about someone being involved in illegal drug smuggling has been advised to call 0800 4 CUSTOMS (0800 428 786), or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.