US woman nabbed at Christchurch Airport with $875k cocaine haul in puffer jackets, customs alleges

A US woman has appeared in a Christchurch court today after authorities said she attempted to smuggle cocaine with a potential street value of up to $875,000 in the lining of five puffer jackets.



The woman, 43, has been charged with importation and possession of a Class A controlled drug, New Zealand Customs said in a statement.

She was arrested and charged at Christchurch Airport yesterday after an examination of her baggage revealed 2.5 kilograms of cocaine hidden in the lining of the jackets.

One of five puffer jackets found lined with cocaine. Source: New Zealand Customs

The suspect had flown to New Zealand from Zimbabwe via Ethiopia and Singapore, where her travel destinations came to the attention of customs officers.

Cocaine was found in five puffer jackets. Source: New Zealand Customs

"Drug seizures like this one are infrequent in Christchurch," customs' southern ports manager Joe Cannon said. "This latest seizure is the result of excellent intelligence work and the professionalism of our frontline customs officers at the airport. We are pleased to have stopped this cocaine from reaching the streets of our second largest city.

"Demand for cocaine in New Zealand remains high, and organised crime groups see New Zealand as a lucrative market for their illegal activities."