TODAY |

US warns of 'increased caution' travelling to NZ, citing 23 active Covid-19 cases

Source:  1 NEWS

The United States has warned travellers to New Zealand to "exercise increased caution", citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: istock.com

In the updated travel advisory published today, the US government said New Zealand currently has 23 active Covid-19 cases.

"Exercise increased caution in New Zealand due to Covid-19," the Level 2 travel advisory says.

It neglected to mention that all of those cases are in managed isolation or quarantine.

Your playlist will load after this ad

National wants all returnees to contribute to their hotel stay while the Government's plan means a small number will have to pay. Source: 1 NEWS

It's not known how many active cases the US currently has, however the Johns Hopkins tracker reports the US has had 4.8 million confirmed Covid-19 cases since the outbreak began.

In comparison, New Zealand has had 1219 confirmed cases in total.

The US State Department previously had a global Level 4 health warning for travel, urging people not to travel overseas at all.

People who do decide to travel to New Zealand are asked to register in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for emergency alerts, have a contingency plan and review the crime and safety report for New Zealand.

Read More
Will I have to pay for a stay in NZ's managed isolation system? All you need to know

Aside from the US advisory, travellers may have some other trouble as New Zealand's borders are still closed to anyone who isn't a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, unless they're able to get a specific exemption.

The Government is also working to bring in requirements that mean people coming for short-term trips of less than three months would need to partially pay for their stay in a managed isolation facility themselves.

New Zealand
North America
Travel
Coronavirus Pandemic
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
US warns of 'increased caution' travelling to NZ, citing 23 active Covid-19 cases
2
Photos: 'Gap in processes' led to Auckland property group advertising tiny 'studio' for rent at $355 a week
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
4
Video emerges of NZ yacht involved in tense dispute with Tonga's navy at reef used as safe haven
5
Actress Alyssa Milano 'felt like she was dying' from Covid-19
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police raid homes of lockdown protest organisers in Melbourne amid 450 new Covid-19 cases
04:01

Face mask companies see surge of interest after Govt directive, but National questions timing

Taumarunui trio accused of firearms stockpile, meth and stealing swing set from playground

Government says 400 jobs to be created as rail upgrades begin in Auckland