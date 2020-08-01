US warns of 'increased caution' travelling to NZ, citing 23 active Covid-19 cases

The United States has warned travellers to New Zealand to "exercise increased caution", citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: istock.com

In the updated travel advisory published today, the US government said New Zealand currently has 23 active Covid-19 cases.

"Exercise increased caution in New Zealand due to Covid-19," the Level 2 travel advisory says.

It neglected to mention that all of those cases are in managed isolation or quarantine.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's not known how many active cases the US currently has, however the Johns Hopkins tracker reports the US has had 4.8 million confirmed Covid-19 cases since the outbreak began.

In comparison, New Zealand has had 1219 confirmed cases in total.

The US State Department previously had a global Level 4 health warning for travel, urging people not to travel overseas at all.

People who do decide to travel to New Zealand are asked to register in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for emergency alerts, have a contingency plan and review the crime and safety report for New Zealand.

Read More Will I have to pay for a stay in NZ's managed isolation system? All you need to know

Aside from the US advisory, travellers may have some other trouble as New Zealand's borders are still closed to anyone who isn't a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, unless they're able to get a specific exemption.