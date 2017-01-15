US tourist missing in Marlborough found

Source:
A US tourist missing since the early hours of yesterday morning has now been located.
US tourist Jason Johns' belongings were found at a marina in Picton last night and police are seeking public help in identifying him.
Tasman Police say Jason Johns, 36, was found on board a charter yacht in the Queen Charlotte Sound this morning.
At about 1am yesterday Marlborough Port security staff found a number of items at Waikawa Marina in Picton including a sleeping bag, backpack, clothes and Mr John's passport.
