US tourist missing in Marlborough found

A US tourist missing since the early hours of yesterday morning has now been located.

US tourist Jason Johns' belongings were found at a marina in Picton last night and police are seeking public help in identifying him.

Source: Supplied

Tasman Police say Jason Johns, 36, was found on board a charter yacht in the Queen Charlotte Sound this morning.

At about 1am yesterday Marlborough Port security staff found a number of items at Waikawa Marina in Picton  including a sleeping bag, backpack, clothes and Mr John's passport.

Top
