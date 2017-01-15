US tourist missing after belongings, passport found at Picton marina

A missing US tourist's belongings including his passport were found overnight in Picton, but the man's whereabouts remain unknown.

Police are appealing for the public to come forward if they have seen 36-year-old Jason Johns after he was believed to have been at the Waikawa Marina in Picton last evening.

US tourist Jason Johns' belongings were found at a marina in Picton last night and police are seeking public help in identifying him. Source: Supplied

At about 1am this morning Marlborough Port security staff found a number of items at the marina including a sleeping bag, backpack, clothes and Mr John's passport.

A wet blanket was also found among the items.

Police say they have reviewed CCTV footage from the Marina and it appears the items were left there at about 10pm last night, but Mr Johns' whereabouts is unknown.