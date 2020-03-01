US-Taliban peace agreement 'major step forward' - Winston Peters

An agreement between the US and the Taliban is being described as a 'major step forward' by Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters.

Winston Peters. Source: 1 NEWS

The United States yesterday signed a peace agreement with the Taliban, aimed at ending nearly two decades worth of fighting in Afghanistan.

It's dubbed America's longest war, over 18 years after they invaded the country in wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

"This is a very welcome and important development. The path to peace in Afghanistan has been a long one, and while there is much more work to be done, this is a major step forward," said Mr Peters.

He says although it may take some time before things become clear, the government will begin considering what the implications of the agreement mean for New Zealand's deployment in Afghanistan.

There are currently more than 16,500 soldiers serving under the NATO banner, of which 8,000 are American. Germany has the next largest contingent, with 1,300 troops, followed by Britain with 1,100.

The US also has a separate contingent of 5,000 troops deployed to carry out counter-terrorism missions and provide air and ground support to Afghan forces when requested.

In all, 38 NATO countries are contributing forces to Afghanistan, the alliance officially concluded its combat mission in 2014 and now provides training and support to Afghan forces.

Under the new peace agreement, the US would draw its forces down in the area to 8,600 from 13,000 in the next three to four months, with the remaining forces withdrawing over 14 months.

Kabul, Afghanistan. Source: istock.com

The complete pullout would depend on the Taliban meeting their commitments to prevent terrorism, including specific obligations to renounce al-Qaida and prevent that group or others from using Afghan soil to plot attacks on the US or its allies.

The United States has spent nearly $1 trillion (USD) in Afghanistan, two-thirds of that on defence, most of it for their own soldiers but also for the Afghan Security Forces.

More than 3,500 US and coalition soldiers have died in Afghanistan, 10 of them were New Zealand soldiers.

Lance Corporal Leon Smith and Corporal Douglas Grant, who were NZSAS, died in Kabul.

While Private Kirifi Mila, Lieutenant Tim O'Donnell, Corporal Douglas Hughes, Lance Corporal Pralli Durrer, Lance Corporal Rory Malone, Corporal Luke Tamatea, Lance Corporal Jacinda Baker and Private Richard Harris all died in Bamyan Province.

Trump has repeatedly promised to get the US out of wars in the Middle East, and the withdrawal of troops it could boost his re-election bid in a nation weary of involvement in distant conflicts.

Since the start of negotiations with the Taliban, the US has stepped up its air assaults on the Taliban as well as a local Islamic State affiliates.