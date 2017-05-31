US Secretary of State to visit NZ next week as a chance to 'strengthen' ties

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will make an official visit to New Zealand in what Foreign Minster Gerry Brownlee says is a chance to strengthen the close relationship between the two countries.

Source: Associated Press

Mr Tillerson will meet with Mr Brownlee and Prime Minister Bill English in Wellington next Thursday.

"We welcome Secretary Tillerson's visit as a chance to strengthen the close relationship between New Zealand and the United States, to discuss some of the world's most pressing issues, and to further promote our economic ties," Mr Brownlee said announcing the visit today.

"We share a deep interest in maintaining peace, prosperity and stability in the Asia Pacific region and we have worked closely together to counter terrorism in Iraq and Afghanistan."