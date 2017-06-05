US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson due to arrive in New Zealand today for whistle-stop official visit

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to arrive in New Zealand today on a whistle-stop official visit in what Foreign Minster Gerry Brownlee says is a chance to strengthen the close relationship between the two countries.

Rex Tillerson. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Tillerson is scheduled to meet with Mr Brownlee and Prime Minister Bill English in Wellington.

"We welcome Secretary Tillerson's visit as a chance to strengthen the close relationship between New Zealand and the United States, to discuss some of the world's most pressing issues, and to further promote our economic ties," Mr Brownlee said last week.