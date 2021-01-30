US secretary of state praises NZ’s Covid-19 response in ‘warm’ call with Mahuta

In a call with Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today, new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised New Zealand’s handling of Covid-19 and promised cooperation on pressing issues.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Source: 1 NEWS / Associated Press

On Twitter, Mahuta said they had discussed “building on our countries’ strong and enduring friendship”.

“Aotearoa New Zealand and the USA will work to advance a secure, prosperous, and sustainable Indo-Pacific and confront global challenges [of] Covid-19 and climate change,” she said.

A spokesperson for Blinken said “the Secretary and the Foreign Minister affirmed our close partnership, and the Secretary noted the outstanding example New Zealand has set in successfully combating Covid-19.”

The spokesperson said the pair “promised close cooperation” in combating climate change. He said they also spoke about strengthening multilateral organisations, supporting Pacific countries and promoting human rights, the rule of law and regional stability.

Blinken also pledged the US’ support for New Zealand to host the APEC forum next year, the spokesperson said.

“Together the United States and New Zealand will continue to tackle the greatest challenges confronting our world in order to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

Blinken also tweeted “I had a warm and constructive call with New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta today and look forward to building on our shared values and strengthening our countries’ friendship.