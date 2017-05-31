US Secretary of State to face protests at parliament

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be faced with climate change protesters outside Parliament when he arrives in Wellington next week.

Source: Associated Press

They're threatening "large scale" rallies after President Donald Trump withdrew the nation from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee announced the visit this week, saying both he and Prime Minister Bill English would meet with Mr Tillerson to strengthen the relationship between the US and New Zealand.

They're also expected to discuss "some of the world's most pressing issues" which no doubt means climate change will be on the agenda.

Greenpeace and Oil Free Wellington have issued a call to arms for members to start making placards to give Mr Tillerson, a former Exxon boss, "the opposite of a warm welcome".

"Bill English needs to tell the US Secretary of State that runaway climate change is the biggest threat we face in the Pacific region," Oil Free Wellington spokeswoman Michelle Ducat said.

"Our Pacific neighbours face rising seas and salt water encroachment - and we all face the uncertainty of extreme weather events."

Greenpeace climate campaigner Kate Simcock said climate change was not a legal or political debate.