US Postal Service suspends mail deliveries to NZ

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has suspended mail deliveries to New Zealand due to an unavailability of transportation.

Source: istock.com

The USPS said on its website that it was temporarily suspending international mail acceptance for a number of destinations.

It said this was due to "impacts related to the Covid-19 pandemic and other unrelated service disruptions".

New Zealand and 21 other countries were listed as being suspended due to "unavailability of transportation".

Australia and Samoa were also among the suspended destinations.

The USPS asked customers to "please refrain from mailing items addressed to the countries listed here, until further notice".

Disrupted USPS services to New Zealand included priority mail, first class packages, airmail and surface mail.

It said military and diplomatic mail would not be affected, unless noted.

In a statement to 1News, New Zealand Post’s international solutions general manager Murray Silcoc said it was looking to find a solution to restart delivery as soon as possible.

“We are already speaking with both Australia Post and USPS to find a solution, which may include utilising a charter service or potentially a multi modal transport solution – using a combination of air and sea – as we pioneered early in Covid-19 with other countries," Silcoc said.

“We are hoping to find a workable option as fast as possible to restart the service."