 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


US’ policy of separating child migrants from parents criticised by three New Zealand politicians

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Simon Bridges, Winston Peters and Kelvin Davis were all critical.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:30
1
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Kaikoura woman spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

2
Rapper XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

Soundcloud rapper XXXTentacion dead after Florida shooting

3
England's Dele Alli, right, reacts to flies during the anthem prior the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

'We had a lot of bug spray on' - Swarm of little flies a big annoyance at England v Tunisia World Cup tie


4

Kaitāia man jailed for one-year for pāua poaching, and $12k black market sale


00:37
5
Usual jokers Konrad Hurrell and Will Hopoate were up to no good once again as the team came together for this week's Test.

Video: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars crack up while mocking each other during fun team photo shoot

00:42
Simon Bridges, Winston Peters and Kelvin Davis were all critical.

'It's cruel' - US policy of separating child migrants from parents criticised by New Zealand political leaders

Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents.


00:44
A study found it can take minutes before an ionisation alarm detects smoke.

Retailers taking ionisation smoke alarms off shelves after Consumer NZ report

The alarms were found to respond to smouldering fires much more slowly than photoelectric fire alarms.

House Protect, Insurance

Wellington woman shocked at '300 per cent' house insurance hike - $5k a year

"We haven't changed any of our conditions - this is just a rollover of our premium."

03:15
Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus to review this morning’s World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Get on the bandwagon as England claim opening win in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus to review this morning’s World Cup action.

04:54
The Deputy PM says the Government is trying to facilitate DHB’s to "be more generous" in their pay offer to nurses.

'We can't fix everything up after six months' – Winston Peters asks for patience in nurses' pay dispute

The Deputy PM says the Government is trying to facilitate DHBs to "be more generous" in their pay offer to nurses.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 