US-Europe ban raises uncertainty for Kiwi travellers

More than 2,500 flights cross the Atlantic Ocean each day but these numbers are expected to plummet significantly after President Donald Trump announced a travel ban between the US and Europe.

The unexpected travel ban raises questions for New Zealanders, the national airline and the country’s tourism industry.

Airline commentator Benje Patterson says it's just a matter of how far these travel bans will go.

"Fourteen million a year come through Europe to the US, will us Kiwis still be able to get through? Many of us still transit through the US to get to Europe," he said.

Mr Patterson believes the move by President Trump reflects a lack of confidence by governments and may prompt Americans to reassess their travel plans which could have a "big difference" on New Zealand's tourism industry.

"About 360,000 Americans come to New Zealand each year, it may prompt some of these 18 million Americans who go to Europe each year to consider coming to New Zealand."

He says airlines are likely to be heavily affected and may prompt some to reduce the amount of flights they operate per day.

"You don't fly planes that are half full, airlines are going to severely reduce capacity," he said.