US-China trade war could put NZ in 'a very difficult situation' after Trump pulls pin on TPP

Donald Trump's decision to pull the US out of the 12-nation Trans Pacific Partnership agreement could see Chinese influence rise in the region, and put New Zealand in the middle of a trade war.

As promised, Mr Trump signed an executive order removing the US from the trade agreement.

He wants to negotiate individually with allies instead.

The TPP was a key part of the Obama administration's efforts to counter rising Chinese power and influence in the Asia Pacific region.

"It's bad for our vision of a region where the US is one of the major players and can help us manage China's rise, Mr Trump has given the initiative on all of that to China," defence analyst Robert Ayson said.

China may try take advantage by pushing its own regional trade deal known as R-Cep.

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann said it could push New Zealand closer to China "especially if China steps into the breach with its own free trade deal of sorts".