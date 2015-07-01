US-bound Manus Island refugees want to go to NZ says Australia's Immigration Minister

Refugees on Manus Island who are waiting to be sent to the US under a transfer deal have apparently expressed a desire to move to New Zealand instead.

Manus Island Regional Processing Facility, Papua New Guinea. Source: Getty

Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton says recent intelligence from inside detention centres on Manus Island indicates many want to move to New Zealand, but he won't allow it to become a back door to Australia.

In a debate in Australia's House of Representatives today, Mr Dutton said he didn't put people on Manus Island and was working quickly to get them off, but not at the expense of starting the boats again.

He denied the government had ruled out or not seriously considered accepting an offer from New Zealand to take 150 refugees from both Manus Island and Nauru, but said firstly he'd need assurances New Zealand would not be a back door.

"The latest [idea] is you can go to New Zealand, become a New Zealand citizen and come to Australia shortly thereafter. That is not going to happen," he said.

Mr Dutton again claimed four boats intercepted by Australian Border Force officials had been bound for New Zealand, a destination being marketed by people smugglers as having generous welfare, health, education and housing systems.

The debate was prompted by Green MP Adam Bandt's motion in support of a Senate resolution calling for the government to accept New Zealand's offer.

The offer was first made four years ago by former prime minister John Key to his then Australian counterpart Julia Gillard.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has extended the offer to Malcolm Turnbull repeatedly over recent weeks.

The motion was seconded by Labor MP Shayne Neumann who said only 54 people had gone to the US under a deal to accept 1250 refugees and asylum seekers signed more than a year ago.

Independent MP Andrew Wilkie said the government was guilty of crimes against humanity because many in detention had been found to be genuine refugees and asylum seekers.