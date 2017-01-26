US billionaire Peter Thiel was granted citizenship after spending just 12 days in New Zealand

US billionaire Peter Thiel was in New Zealand for 12 days before being granted citizenship, according to documents released today.

Thiel was granted a special circumstances visa in 2011 despite having never lived in New Zealand and declaring it unlikely he ever would.

The Government are allowed to grant citizenship to some even if they don't fit the criteria of having to live in the country for at least 1350 days.

In these cases if there is an 'overriding public interest', citizenship can be granted.

Early this year the Department for Internal Affairs released documents relating to his citizenship application but redacted information as to how long Thiel had spent in the country, saying it would infringe on his right to privacy.

Radio New Zealand refuted these claims to the Ombudsman, saying the information was in the public interest.

The Ombudsman compelled the Department of internal Affairs to release the information.

Thiel was a co-founder of Paypal, who then made billions as a venture capitalist.