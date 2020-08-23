US ambassador to NZ skips managed isolation facilities following recent trip home

The United States ambassador to New Zealand has skipped Aotearoa's Covid-19 managed isolation facilities following a recent visit to the US.

Donald Trump pictured when he was running as the Republican Presidential candidate, hugging former Massachusetts senator Scott Brown now New Zealand's US ambassador Source: Getty

Scott Brown and his wife have instead opted to isolate at their own home in Wellington for 14 days, following standard New Zealand isolation guidelines. Mr Brown says they both tested negative for the virus before they flew out of the US.

The diplomat has been in the US for the past few weeks, a nation still rife with the virus. As of Wednesday there were around 43,000 new cases being reported on a daily basis.

Due to international immunity rules, as an official diplomat the New Zealand Government can't force Mr Brown into a managed isolation facility.

READ MORE Number of Covid-19 cases in United States passes 5 million

In a statement realeased by the US Embassy today, Mr Brown said he and his wife had been "very careful" about wearing masks and observing social distancing guidelines during transit.

"We were successfully screened by health authorities on arrival in Auckland and again in Wellington. Just like everyone else, we will be medically monitored while in isolation and tested again around Day 3 and Day 12. We will not leave isolation until those tests come back negative."



He said before they left for the US, the two governments had formulated a plan as to how to manage his trip back to New Zealand.

"Over the past few weeks I travelled to the United States for high-level meetings including with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Deputy Secretary Stephen Biegun, the US Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, and New Zealand’s Ambassador Rosemary Banks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I know, and I have repeatedly reminded our incoming staff, that we are guests in this country. We have, and are, voluntarily taking prudent and proactive steps to limit any chance of spreading the Covid virus. Indeed, we have actively encouraged others to do so. We do not anticipate that changing."