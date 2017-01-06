US ambassador being yanked out of NZ as Trump takes hard line

The United States ambassador to New Zealand will head back home soon, as president-elect Donald Trump has urgently recalled all overseas ambassadors.

Ambassador Mark Gilbert with Barack Obama. Source: Mark Gilbert/Twitter

The New York Times has reported Trump's transition staff have issued a requirement that all politically appointed ambassadors must leave their overseas posts by Inauguration Day in just two weeks' time.

The US ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, Mark Gilbert, confirmed to 1News the article is correct.

He says he will be leaving the country on inauguration day on January 20.

According to the article, Mr Trump will be breaking with decades of precedent by declining to provide a grace period for those living overseas. It's been said there are "no exceptions".

The article also says Mr Trump has taken a hard line against leaving any of President Obama's political appointees in place as he prepares to take office.

It is well-known Mr Gilbert is a good friend of Barack Obama.

It poses issues for those who have been living overseas, especially those with children in school.

Mark and his wife, Nancy, have two teenage daughters living in New Zealand with them.

The family have been travelling around New Zealand for the past few weeks, uploading selfies to twitter.