US abortion debate has impact on New Zealand as law change mulled

With the Government set to announce how it intends to reform abortion law in New Zealand, the divisive debate over the issue in the United States is having an impact here. 

TVNZ1's Q+A investigated both sides of the US debate, as conservative states move to restrict or ban abortion. 

In New Zealand, abortion currently sits in the Crimes Act. But that could change. 

Last November, the Law Commission released its briefing paper on how abortion could be placed as a health issue. The briefing paper also proposes changes to the law by repealing abortion from the Crimes Act.

Reporter Whena Owen looks at the impact the restrictive laws in the US have had in NZ. Source: Q+A
