TODAY |

'Urgently relevant': Dame Fiona Kidman wins fiction prize at Ockham New Zealand Book Awards

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Arts and Culture

Dame Fiona Kidman has taken out the country's most prestigious literary prize.

The Ockham New Zealand Book Awards, which are in their 51st year, were celebrated tonight at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

Dame Fiona received the $53,000 prize after taking out the Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize for her novel This Mortal Boy.

Her novel recreates the events leading to the hanging of Paddy Black - or the jukebox killer - at Mount Eden prison in 1955.

The judges described Dame Fiona's work as moving, memorable, authentic and "urgently relevant to our times."

"With seeming effortlessness, she pulls the reader into mid-century New Zealand - the restlessness of a new urban youth culture, the moral panic that led to the Mazengarb report, the damning assumptions of the legal profession and the unchallenged omissions that eased the pathway to a young man's death."

Past recipients include Witi Ihimaera, Keri Hulme and Maurice Gee.

Other winners include Joanne Drayton for non-fiction, Helen Heath for poetry, Sean Mallon and Sébastien Galliot for Illustrated Non-Fiction and Sir Tīmoti Kāretu and Dr Wharehuia Milroy for Māori Language.

Those winners received a $10,000 prize.

The general non-fiction category judges said Joanne Drayton's Hudson & Halls: The Food of Love was a "touching account of companionship and enduring love".

"Set against the backdrop of the double act many of us will remember, Hudson & Halls reveals the humour and drama of this couple's onscreen chemistry, and is a deeply moving and often surprising account of their private life."

The Māori Language Award was presented this year to Sir Tīmoti Kāretu and Dr Wharehuia Milroy for their work He Kupu Tuku Iho: Ko te Reo Māori te Tatau ki te Ao.

The awards' judge, Dr Ruakere Hond, said the book opened doors to access "two most influential exponents of [te] reo Māori".

"Tīmoti Kāretu and Wharehuia Milroy invite the reader into their conversations, their yarns and musings from decades of cultural experience. This book's value is undeniable, its language, accessible."

Winners

- The Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize: This Mortal Boy by Dame Fiona Kidman

- The Royal Society Te Apārangi Award for General Non-Fiction: Hudson & Halls: The Food of Love by Joanna Drayton

- The Mary and Peter Biggs Award for Poetry: Are Friends Electric? by Helen Heath

- The Illustrated Non-Fiction Award: Tatau: A History of Sāmoan Tattooing by Sean Mallon and Sébastien Galliot

- Te Mūrau o te Tuhi for Māori Language: He Kupu Tuku Iho: Ko te Reo Māori te Tatau ki te Ao by Sir Tīmoti Kāretu and Dr Wharehuia Milroy

- The Hubert Church Prize for a best first book of Fiction: The Sound of Breaking Glass by Kirsten Warner

- The E.H. McCormick Prize for a best first work of General Non-Fiction: We Can Make a Life by Chessie Henry

- The Jessie Mackay Prize for a best first book of Poetry: Poūkahangatus by Tayi Tibble

- The Judith Binney Prize for a best first work of Illustrated Non-Fiction: Whatever It Takes: Pacific Films and John O'Shea 1948-2000 by John Reid

Katie Scotcher

rnz.co.nz

Fiona Kidman.
Fiona Kidman. Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
2
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
3
Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
4
Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
5
Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Air NZ investigates why plane hit runway light in Christchurch
01:35
The question has arisen after it was announced customers could bring their own containers to supermarkets.

The best way to remove pesky sticky labels without ruining your tupperware

Middlemore Hospital to scrap instead of fix quake-prone Galbraith building
01:48
Nelson snippets has been reported to Netsafe and Facebook after threatening messages were sent in by users.

Nelson community Facebook page under fire after horse owner accused of animal abuse