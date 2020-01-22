Urgent appeal for information after family's two cats shot in Christchurch

The SPCA is urgently appealing for information after two cats were shot with an air rifle on the same Christchurch street within the last 12 months.

Christchurch cat Pipsy was shot in the chest with an air rifle. Source: Supplied

Both are loved pets from the same family, the SPCA says, on Hornby's Ruakaka Street.

One of them, Pipsy, was shot in the chest on Sunday, likely "intentionally and a close range", a vet says.

The family's other cat also suffered life-threatening injuries when it was shot last year.

Pipsy is still recovering after undergoing an extensive emergency surgery, but the SPCA says she isn't out of the woods yet.

"There are a large number of potential side-effects that will need to be monitored for very closely, not least the risk of severe internal infection," it says.

"Shooting an animal and causing it suffering in this way is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 1999. SPCA is undertaking an animal welfare investigation and we urge anyone with information about the person/s responsible to come forward."

People with information can contact the SPCA on 03 349 7057 and ask to speak with inspector Cairns, or can call police.