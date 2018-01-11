 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'The upper low is stuck' - More rain to come for the West Coast as heavy downfalls sees properties flooded

share

Source:

1 NEWS

There is more heavy rain to come for the upper West Coast of the South Island according to TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier today a massive 75mm of rain in just two hours left many properties in Greymouth flooded, a slow moving low means residents there are not out of the woods yet.

"The upper low is stuck, it's not moving so there is more heavy rain on the way there for the West Coast, we've even had some decent rain to the east coast.

"Christchurch for example has picked up some 20 to 25mm on top of the rain they had yesterday," Corbett explains.

Mayor Tony Kokshoorn urges Greymouth residents to avoid travel after heavy rain causes 'huge amount of surface water'.
Source: Supplied

However, the weekend is looking better for West Coast residents.

"The low bringing the rain will continue into the early hours of tonight then start to ease back into Friday afternoon."

Another low forming to the west of the country is one to look out for next week according to Corbett.

Welfare centre set up

A welfare centre has been set up at the Westland Recreation Centre on High Street in Greymouth, and residents are being urged to head there if their property is at risk of flooding.

Heavy downpour causes Greymouth resident’s property to flood like she’s never seen before.
Source: Gemma Ann

"What we've got is a a situation where we've just called a Civil Defence meeting - it's that bad," said Greymouth Mayor Tony Kokshoorn in an update.

He said the town has been closed off in and around the Ashley Motor Inn, where a creek that periodically floods is going through houses.

There is also a lot of flooding around the Sawyers Creek, which the council are currently monitoring.

Several places around the town have had to be evacuated including Barnardos on Alexander Street.

Motorists are also being advised to avoid driving through town due to the backwash from cars.

"Luckily in the last hour the rain has stopped and a lot of that floodwater has resided," said Mayor Kokshoorn.

But the council are on alert this afternoon as more rain is forecast and high tide is expected later today.

"This event is one we're working through step by step," said Mayor Kokshoorn.

"A lot of surface water has gone but we're watching it hour by hour."

Related

02:02

Welfare centre set up in Greymouth as more severe weather expected to hit
00:36
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
"Dolly" Amy Jayne Everett

Father of teen who died suddenly challenges bullies to attend her funeral

00:36
2
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

01:21
3
The funeral of Anderton, a towering figure in New Zealand's political landscape, was held in Christchurch.

Watch: Jim Anderton's son sings Tom Petty's 'I won't back down' before farewelling father in Te Reo Maori


00:19
4
Sam McIntosh handed the wallet to police, and the Australian tourist who owned it gave him a rewards.

'I knew I had to hand it in to police' - Honest Taranaki boy returns wallet with more than $1000 in it to Aussie tourist

01:52
5
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

'In a bit of shock' - Mystery $6.5 million Lotto winner comes forward to claim their prize

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'The upper low is stuck' - More rain to come for the West Coast as heavy downfalls sees properties flooded

Dan Corbett has the latest on the slow moving low over the South Island.

01:50
Annike Tauro''s home town being the criminal capital on TV spurred her to try and do some good for others in her community.

'Maori are clever' - Kaitaia woman starts Facebook support page to infuse self-esteem into her community

When Annie Tauroa saw a news story about her town being the criminal capital of NZ she knew she had to do something.


00:36
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

Multiple slips have taken place and people are being advised to stay off the heavily-flooded roads.

02:02
Inspector Olaf Jensen said police are scoping the viability of sonar devices to recover a skydiver who plunged into Lake Wakatipu at high speed.

Watch: 'We are looking at a recovery' - Otago police say they are looking for a body after Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident

Inspector Olaf Jensen said police are scoping the viability of using sonar devices to recover the body.

Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

House prices up 6.6 per cent across NZ last year, sales volumes plunge

QV says the frenzy of the previous three years gave way to more normal activity in NZ's housing markets.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 