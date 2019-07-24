TODAY |

Upper limit of Business Guarantee scheme 'arbitrary', says National

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

National is welcoming the Government's announcement of a $6.25 billion Business Finance Guarantee Scheme, but called the upper limit "arbitrary". 

The government's communication and PR teams are rapidly expanding in size and cost to the taxpayer. Source: istock.com

Today, Finance Minister Grant Robertson launched the scheme which sees the Government underwrite bank loans for small and medium-sized businesses grappling with the impact of Covid-19. 

It will have a limit of $500,000 per loan, for firms with a turnover between $250,000 and $80 million per year. The Government will carry 80 per cent of the credit risk and the remainder by banks.

"National has been calling for a business lending guarantee scheme for weeks and we welcome this announcement," National's finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said. 

"However, the upper limit of $80 million turnover seems arbitrary. There will be bigger firms with large numbers of employees that may need some assistance."

National's leader Simon Bridges also spoke about the wage subsidy scheme, which jumped from $5.1 billion up to $9.3 billion yesterday - pulling the worth of the entire business package up to $16.3 billion. 

The $150,000 business cap was also removed completely and will also include charities and non-government organisations. 

"One piece of feedback we're getting is the jobs subsidy isn't necessary exactly meeting the mark and keeping people in business," he told media. 

"I think the jobs subsidy is a good thing... but can we go through the settings and make sure that the money is being spent and going where it will make that difference and keeping workers in jobs?"

Mr Goldsmith said they had |growing concerns about whether the final design of the scheme is as effective as it could be at keeping New Zealanders in jobs now that we have moved to a full lockdown".

"We encourage the Government to closely monitor the effectiveness of the scheme; it may be insufficiently generous to stop widespread business closure and job losses."

New Zealand
Politics
Business
Coronavirus Pandemic
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:00
Forty new coronavirus cases in New Zealand
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
Banks to provide mortgage holidays to those whose incomes impacted by Covid-19
4
Domestic travel deadline extended to Friday midnight as Covid-19 lockdown looms
5
Jacinda Ardern warns some Kiwis stuck overseas 'won't make it back' to NZ in time for coronavirus shutdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland public transport will be free but restricted only to those working in essential services
01:41

Air New Zealand to put out additional aircraft as Kiwis scramble home before coronavirus lockdown
01:13

Warriors boss admits NRL suspension will be 'devastating' to the franchise

NRL already eyeing up 2020 return